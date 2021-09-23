Mansha Pasha updates fans about ‘extreme illness’, asks for prayers

Actor Mansha Pasha has been under the weather for the past ten days and has requested fans and followers to pray for her swift recovery.

The Surkh Chandni actor shared the health update on her Instagram stories on Wednesday. “I have spent the last ten days in extreme illness,” she said, assuring fans that she is now on the path to slow recovery.

Mansha Pasha also specially thanked her family for being by her side during this trying time, writing, “With extreme gratitude to my family and caretakers who have been nursing me back to health.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)



The actor further added a special request for her fans and followers to pray for her swift recovery.

Mansha’s post has since been reshared by online portals with fans leaving heartfelt prayers in the comments section for the Aangan actress.

Earlier this week, actor Zarnish Khan also shared a picture of herself in the hospital with a cannula on her hand and asked followers to avoid bahar ka khana.

Here’s sending our best wishes and prayers for a swift recovery to Mansha Pasha and all those who aren’t feeling their best!