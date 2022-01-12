Mansha Pasha ups her style game with latest Instagram post

Actor Mansha Pasha shared a new picture of her winter look on Instagram, that went viral on social media.

On Tuesday evening, a famed actor of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Mansha Pasha took to the photo and video sharing application, Instagram to share a recent of her with followers.

The click that garnered thousands of likes from the users of social app sees Mansha flaunting her winter style game as she wore a white knitted turtle neck with a matching puffer jacket. The ‘Aangan’ fame paired the western look with dainty jewelry and minimal makeup, not to skip her sharp winged liner.

Mansha penned an interesting caption with her aesthetic picture that read “Aaj kal thand zayada hai ya mujhe zayada lag rahi hai”. The ‘Surkh Chandni’ actor was spotted in the comments section of the post responding to a few compliments out of several that she received.

Pasha is quite active on her official handle with over a million followers, where she regularly treats her fans with glimpses from her personal and professional life.

Mansha is a known name in the showbiz industry of the country and has proven her skills in many acclaimed dramas and films. She got married to politician and activist, Jibran Nasir in a close-knit ceremony last year.

