'Manzar' : Farhan Saeed dedicates new song to his wife

Pakistani actor and singer Farhan Saeed releases his new song Manzar on YouTube and Instagram, in celebration of his 9th Wedding Anniversary with Urwa Hocane.

In a recent joint post on Instagram, Farhan Saeed, in the caption of the post, wishes his wife, Urwa, “Happy 9th anniversary to the love of my life”.

He mentioned, “Grateful to Allah for you, always. I look forward to every day I get to spend with you, for the rest of my life”. He also wrote, “I dedicate MANZAR to you. You were the only thought in my heart while recording it”.

In the end, he wrote, “Sharing the best day of my life with the world, with you at the centre of it all”.

The music video features real moments from Farhan and Urwa’s own wedding celebrations, a glamorous celebrity union that once had fans completely obsessed and remains unforgettable even today.

Through these visuals, the couple quietly revisits some of the most meaningful memories of their journey together, sharing them in a way that feels intimate and genuine rather than staged.

A romantic track featuring the iconic Sabri Sisters, “Manzar” speaks of love, companionship, and two people finding their way to each other. The song carries an emotional depth that lingers, leaving listeners with goosebumps.

Once regarded as one of the most adored celebrity couple of the late 2010s. The video instantly takes fans down the memory lane, bringing back a wave of nostalgia.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Urwa replied to the post and said, “I am crying! Grateful beyond words to have found you in this lifetime!”

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane tied the knot on December 16, 2016. The ceremony was held in the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore. The couple welcomed their baby girl, Jahan Aara Saeed, on January 3, 2024.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed)