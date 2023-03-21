Manzar Sehbai pens a heartwarming birthday wish for wife Samina Ahmed

Veteran actors Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed are all things goals as the former penned a heartwarming birthday wish for his wife.

The seasoned artist turned to his account on the photo and video sharing application, in the early hours of Tuesday, to pen a warm tribute to his wife, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor on the account of her 73rd birthday.

Posting a monochromatic picture of the two, the ‘Khel Khel Mein’ star wrote, “Happy birthday to my beloved wife. The woman i adore and love the most on this planet and beyond.”

“She is simply unique in her own way….It has never been easy for her but she never ever gave up. She is the most courageous…loving and caring of all the women i came across in my life……love you the way i never loved before….Thank you for letting me into your life,” the post read further.

The veteran mentioned in the post that their birth dates are merely a day apart, as he celebrates it on March 19, while, his spouse is a day later.

A day earlier, Sehbai also shared a few glimpses from his intimate birthday celebration with his family.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lollywood veteran Manzar Sehbai got married to fellow artist Samina Ahmed in April 2020 after meeting her on the set of one of his dramas.

