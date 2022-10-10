Manzar Sehbai wins internet with tribute to wife Samina Ahmed

Veteran actor Manzar Sehbai won social media with his words of gratitude for his wife Samina Ahmed on Instagram.

Manzar Sehbai shared a picture of his wife Samina Ahmed on the social media application and wrote heartwarming words. He wrote that she is his reason for living many more moments.

She is simply beyond ❤ “Chand aur lamhy zinda rehnay ka jwaaz!” he wrote.

Netizens raved about the loving words the actor had to make about his significant other. Here is what they had to say.

“Allah aap ki Zindagi or Zindagi k jwaaz ko salamt rkhy, respectfully love both of you lovely people”

“I love how manzar sahab show his love to samina ji with all these beautiful posts! Masha’Allah ❤️”

“Khuda ap dono ko aik saath, acchi sehat k saath lambi umar dein Aameen suma Aameen”

“Mr Manzar, I have never met Samina but i feel and believe what you said. And i feel that you are also a humble person.”

“Allah aap dono ki ye bawaqaar jori slammat rakhy ameeeen”

Manzar Sehbai got married to Samina Ahmed the knot in April 2020 after meeting at a set of one of his dramas. Earlier, a shared a black-and-white picture of his spouse.

Moreover, he takes to the interactive portal for posting family pictures.

It is pertinent to mention that the prolific actor worked in superhit serials and films with Zinda Bhaag being one of them.

