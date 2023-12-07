Manzoor Pashteen handed over to police on seven-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday handed over Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen to Islamabad police on seven-day physical remand in a case registered in Tarnool police station, ARY News reported.

Islamabad Police produced Manzoor Pashteen before Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain on Thursday morning and sought his physical remand.

During the hearing, Manzoor Pashteen’s lawyer opposed the physical remand request. He said that Manzoor Pashteen was “abducted” from Balochistan and three days later he was produced in the court today.

The lawyer told the court that Manzoor Pashteen’s car was also “fired” upon in Balochistan.

After hearing the arguments, the court handed over Pashteen to the police on a seven-day physical remand and ordered police to produce him again on December 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Pashteen was arrested by the police in Chaman on Monday.