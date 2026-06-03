Manzoor Wasan sends defamation notice to ex-AIG Karachi

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Sindh Home Minister Manzoor Wasan has served a legal notice seeking Rs500 mln in damages to former Additional Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Shabbir Shaikh and demanded an immediate public apology.

According to details, the legal notice was sent through Barrister Mustafa Mahesar in response to bribery allegations made against Wasan during a social media interview.

The notice states that all allegations accusing Manzoor Wasan of accepting bribes during his tenure as Sindh Home Minister are fabricated, baseless, and far from the truth. It further argues that the claims were made with the deliberate intent of causing irreparable harm to Wasan’s reputation, public standing, and nearly five decades of political service.

The notice demands that former Additional IG Ghulam Shabbir Shaikh issue an immediate and unconditional public apology for what it describes as false and defamatory allegations.

It also warns that if an apology is not issued within 14 days, formal legal proceedings will be initiated under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and applicable defamation laws.

According to Manzoor Wasan’s legal counsel, the interview circulated on social media is solely aimed at character assassination and lacks any legal, factual, or ethical basis.