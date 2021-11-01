Manzoor Wassan sees PPP-PML-N ruling in upcoming setup

KARACHI: Adviser for Agriculture Sindh, Manzoor Wassan, who is known for his dreams, has predicted on Monday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will share power in the upcoming setup, ARY News reported.

“The current month of November is looking dangerous in terms of country’s politics,” Manzoor Wassan said in his statement.

Wassan claimed that few ministers are not happy with the decisions being taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and went to say that his [PM Khan] is not good.

The PPP leader said change always takes place from Balochistan, which has begun and now its turn of Punjab and the centre.

On the upcoming general elections, Wassan claimed that PPP will also win from Punjab, KP and Balochistan.

Read more: NAB gets 30 days to decide on assets inquiry against Manzoor Wassan

Wassan also known as the “king of dreams” had been making such claims against the incumbent government in the recent past

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!