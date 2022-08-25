Manzoor Wassan’s disqualification set aside by SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday set aside the Election Tribunal’s verdict of disqualifying Pakistan People’s Party leader Manzoor Wassan from contesting elections, ARY News reported.

Wassan was barred from contesting General Elections in 2018 from PS-27 Kotdeji after his nomination papers were challenged in Election Tribunal.

PPP leader Manzoor Wassan’s nomination papers were accepted by the returning officer, but later the decision was challenged in the Election Tribunal, which rejected the nomination papers and declared him disqualified.

Wassan moved Sindh High Court against the Election Tribunal’s decision but it was upheld by the high court.

The former Sindh minister then moved to the Supreme Court against disqualification decision.

