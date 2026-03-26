Mara Wilson: Matilda star reappears after leaving Hollywood

It is entirely understandable that Mara Wilson, now 38, looks different than she did as a six-year-old child star. After rising to fame in 1993’s Mrs. Doubtfire alongside the late Robin Williams, she became the face of ’90s cinema with leading roles in Miracle on 34th Street and Matilda. However, following her last significant film appearance in Thomas and the Magic Railroad (2000), her enthusiasm in professional acting faded. She discussed this change in her 2016 memoir, Where Am I Now? : True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame, stating that she just didn’t have the will to stay in the business.

Following the publication of her second book in 2023, Wilson told The Guardian that she felt Hollywood was “done” with her. She observed that fans often seemed disappointed that she did not embody the “smart, pretty, and nice” persona they expected. Wilson explained that while Matilda is a wonderful, powerful, and brilliant character, she herself was a “nerdy, awkward teenager” who felt she could never live up to that fictional standard. This pressure affected her deeply, as she struggled with the Hollywood-driven idea that a performer’s worth is tied to being “cute” or “beautiful.”

Though she was burned out on the industry, the feeling of rejection still stung. Mara Wilson admitted to becoming guarded, anxious, and cynical, which made the vulnerability required for auditions nearly impossible. Following her father’s advice to take time off from acting, she began to define herself by her own goals and relationships rather than by the media’s terms.

Wilson eventually pursued her education, graduating from Idyllwild Arts Academy in 2005 and earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2009. Today, she focuses on writing plays, essays, and books, while also lending her voice to animated series such as BoJack Horseman and Big Hero 6: The Series. In a recent social media post, she addressed her appearance with a touch of humor, stating that while she is never quite sure how to react when people say she “looks the same,” she chooses to take it as a compliment. She credited her youthful appearance to genetics, avoiding smoking and alcohol, wearing sunscreen religiously, and, as she candidly added, a few digital filters.