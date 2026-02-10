Marc Anthony reacts to Brooklyn Beckham’s bombshell wedding allegations

Marc Anthony has addressed the recent drama surrounding the Beckham family for the first time, calling the situation “extremely unfortunate.”

The Latin superstar, 57, spoke out three weeks after Brooklyn Beckham, 26, shared a lengthy Instagram post accusing his parents, Sir David Beckham, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, of interfering in his life and marriage.

Brooklyn specifically highlighted a moment from his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, 31, when Anthony performed and allegedly called him on stage, only to invite Victoria to dance instead of the bride.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony share, “I have nothing to say about what’s happening with the family. They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I’ve known them since before the kids were born. I’m godfather to Cruz.”

“I’m really close to the family, but I have nothing to say about what happened there. It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out—but [how it’s playing out] is hardly the truth,” Anthony said on Monday.

Marc Anthony’s involvement in the wedding quickly went viral online, with social media users turning the moment into memes. Fans poked fun at the singer for inadvertently stealing Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance, joking that he should have known better after his own four marriages.

He’s been a longtime friend of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham and the trio often show up for each other at events. Sir David is also godfather to Marc’s son, Marquitos.