Marc Cucurella refuses haircut for this heartfelt reason

Marc Cucurella’s voluminous curly hair is one of the most recognizable looks in international football. Whether anchoring Chelsea’s defense in the Premier League or starring for Spain on the international stage, the full-back’s signature hairstyle makes him unmissable on the pitch.

While fans often assume the voluminous curls are purely a fashion choice or a brand identity, Cucurella’s refusal to cut or tie his hair stems from a deeply personal story rooted in family connection and childhood tradition.

A Childhood Promise to His Mother

The origin of Cucurella’s trademark look dates back to his early childhood in Catalonia, Spain. As a young boy starting his football journey, his mother, Patricia, insisted he keep his hair long so she could easily spot him on the field among all the other young players.

What began as a practical trick for a proud parent quickly transformed into a sentimental family bond. Over time, Cucurella promised his mother that he would never cut his hair as long as he played professional football.

“It’s my identity, and my mother loved it,” Cucurella has previously shared in interviews. “She always told me it made me unique on the pitch. I made a promise to her, and I intend to keep it.”

Why He Refuses to Tie It Back During Matches

While many long-haired footballers opt for hairbands, man-buns, or braids to keep hair out of their eyes during high-intensity matches, Cucurella remains committed to letting his curls flow freely.

For the Spaniard, wearing his hair down is essential for comfort and performance:

Superstition and Routine: Cucurella considers his loose hair a vital part of his pre-match mindset and playing style.

Pitch Visibility: Keeping the hairstyle intact serves as a constant nod to his roots and his mother’s early support.

On-Field Identity: His distinct look has become a fan favorite across Stamford Bridge and worldwide.

High-Profile Pitch Incidents Involving His Hair

Having such long, flowing hair on a football pitch isn’t without its challenges. Cucurella’s iconic locks have occasionally made headlines during intense match moments—most notably during a controversial Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, when opponent Cristian Romero pulled his hair during a corner kick.

Despite calls from pundits at the time suggesting he trim his hair to avoid similar fouls, Cucurella firmly rejected the idea, reaffirming that no match incident would convince him to break his promise to his mother.