Marc Marquez extends Ducati contract until 2028

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has extended his contract with Ducati until the end of the 2028 season, the Italian manufacturer announced on Tuesday.

Last year Marquez won his seventh world championship in motorcycling racing’s elite class, drawing level with great rival Valentino Rossi in his first season for Ducati’s factory team.

The-33-year-old racked up a record-breaking 545 points in 2025 with 11 Grand Prix victories and 14 wins in the sprint races

“I continue to race because I love this sport and I want to reach even bigger goals. I am convinced that this is where I can achieve them,” Marquez said in a statement.

He trails current championship leader Marco Bezzecchi by 40 points after winning the Czech MotoGP on Sunday, his second consecutive win after sitting out two GPs with a broken foot.

His long-expected renewal comes at a pivotal moment for the sport, which is about to enter a new era with revised technical regulations starting in 2027.

These include reduction of engine size to 850cc, simplified aerodynamics, and the introduction of new Pirelli tires.