Marcello Hernandez breaks silence on his marriage rumors

American actor Marcello Hernandez cleared the air about his marriage following a video clip on social media that made it look like he has tied the knot.

In a recent episode of The Saturday Night Live star took to Instagram and shared a black and white video of him where he was dressed up to the nines in a tuxedo. He was also seen sharing a sweet moment with his mother as she fixed his bow, popping champagne and sharing an embrace with his buddies.

The video went viral with fans speculating that the comedian got hitched with his girlfriend Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral.

Fans on social media expressed their shocking sentiments, with one wrote, “Did he just hard launch his marriage??? Felicidades!!!”. Another quipped, “Did my Internet husband go and marry someone else”? One more added, “I beg your finest pardon????”

However, the rumours were put to rest as Hernandez shared a follow-up video revealing that the wedding-like clip was a promotional stunt for his new comedy special, Marcello Hernandez: American Boy, which has premiered on Netflix.

In the video Hernandez is seen in the church standing at the alter seemingly waiting for his bride with tears in his eyes. However, when the camera flips towards the bride it turns out to be the poster of his comedy special covered in flowers.

“Hello, everyone, my name is Marcello Hernández, and my special is out now on Netflix,” he says in the video.

His mother, Isabel Cancela, also appears in the video, comically dabbing a tear at the sight of nuptials.

While his comedy special is garnering attention on streaming platform, Hernandez will return to Saturday Night Live which will resume on January 17 with host Finn Wolfhard and musical guest A$AP Rocky.