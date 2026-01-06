Marcello Hernandez breaks silence over his departure from NBC hit show

American actor Marcello Hernández broke the silence on growing speculations about his departure from the comedy sketch show.

On Sunday, speaking to E! Newson walked the red carpet at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards, January 4, the 28-year-old host dismissed the rumours of leaving the NBC hit show. Hermandez further clarified, “I’m there, I’m there, I’m there”.

He also assured fans that, for now, he has no plans to retire his most well-known characters, including Domingo.

The statement put fans at ease amid departure rumours, which were fuelled by Bowen Yang’s sudden exit from SNL.

For those unversed, the 35-year-old actor announced his departure on December 19, 2025, just a day before his final appearance on the show.

Hernández, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the same night, told the Wicked actor worked incredibly hard and consistently delivered strong results.

The Happy Gilmore 2 actor shared, “You know, if this was a team, he’d be one of those guys that had a great career, and I’m excited to see what he does next. And he’s the man. Everybody loves him. You know, I’m one of those people”.

It is worth noting that Marcello Hernández has been on Saturday Night Live since 2022