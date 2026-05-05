Marcello Hernández makes stylish Met Gala debut with Ana Cabral

Marcello Hernández made his debut at the storied event in style, adhering to the “Fashion Is Art” dress code, which was inspired by the “Costume Art” exhibition.

The Saturday Night Live comedian channelled the effortless charm of his recurring character, Domingo, wearing a sleek black suit accented with Thom Browne safety pins on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Marcello Hernández attended the star-studded event alongside his girlfriend, Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral, who donned a black strapless gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and feather detailing that complemented the 28-year-old actor’s look.

Stars such as Connor and Hudson Williams, in addition to Marcello Hernández, were among the many well-known names attending the event for the first time who captured fans’ attention. Hudson Williams, the Heated Rivalry star, caught the eye with a bold appearance inspired by one of his favorite movies. As he informed Vogue, Natalie Portman’s role in Black Swan served as the inspiration for his outfit.

His makeup was completed with dramatic winged liner and a vibrant rainbow shadow sweeping up to his brows. In keeping with the “Costume Art” theme, the actor enhanced his eye-catching look with a blue-and-black Balenciaga suit featuring an open-front jacket, matching pants, and a dramatic black train. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Connor donned a dark Saint Laurent suit over a sleeveless polka-dot shirt, also finished with a striking, flowing train.