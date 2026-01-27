Marcello Hernandez reveals his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter

Marcello Hernandez revealed his real relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

In his latest appearance in the latest episode of in Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast, the actor revealed that they are just friends.

Dax, whilst emphasising his point, asked, “Are you not trying your hardest to marry her?”

In response, the comedian replied, he has a girlfriend. He continued further, “I’m in a relationship with a Dominican girl. She’s an architect. She’s unreal. She went to Yale.”

Marcello also sang praises of Sabrina on the podcast. He further appreciated her work and stated, “Sabrina’s really, like, she’s down, she’s down to clown. She’s down to think of something funny. She’s an actress”. He added, “Sabrina’s awesome, she’s really funny and cool. She’s great”.

Currently, Marcello is in a relationship with Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral. The two confirmed their romance in July 2025, when they attended the premiere of Happy Glimore 2.

For those unversed, Rumors of Marcello and Sabrina’s dating ignited after the actor made an appearance in the singer’s Short n’ Sweet tour stop in Inglewood.