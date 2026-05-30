Marcia Lucas dies at the age of 80

The famous film editor Marcia Lucas, whose work helped shape some of Hollywood’s most beloved films, including Star Wars, has died at the age of 80.

Marcia Lucas passed away in Rancho Mirage, California, following a battle with cancer, according to a confirmation from her family’s attorney, on Wednesday.

Her work was widely regarded as most influential of her generation. Lucas also won Academy Award for her work on Star Wars and earned recognition for helping craft the emotional heartbeat of the landmark sci-fi saga.

Her contributions extended far beyond the editing room, with many collaborators and historians crediting her creative instincts as instrumental to the success of the original film. In a statement, her family remembered her as a gifted storyteller whose work was marked by “emotional intelligence, rhythm, and humanity,” adding that her impact on cinema would endure for generations.

Lucas also received an Oscar nomination for co-editing American Graffiti and worked on several acclaimed films directed by Martin Scorsese, including Taxi Driver, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, and New York, New York. She later returned to the galaxy far, far away as an editor on Return of the Jedi.

Over the years, numerous figures associated with Star Wars highlighted her influence on the franchise. Film historians and cast members alike pointed to her role in refining key story beats and character moments that became iconic parts of the original trilogy.

Born Marcia Lou Griffin in Modesto, California, she began her career as a film librarian before entering the editing profession through the Editors Guild apprenticeship program. She married filmmaker George Lucas in 1969, and the pair collaborated on several projects before divorcing in 1983.

Lucas is survived by her daughters, Amanda Lucas and Amy Soper, as well as three grandchildren. Her legacy remains woven into some of cinema’s most enduring classics, ensuring her influence will continue to be felt on screens for years to come.