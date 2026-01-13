Marcus Gilbert, veteran actor known for Riders and cult roles, dies at 67

British actor Marcus Gilbert, the actor best known for playing Rupert Campbell-Black in the 1993 TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s Riders, has died at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer.

Fans around the world are mourning his loss, remembering the joy he brought on screen and in person.

Throughout his career, Marcus Gilbert appeared in a range of roles that showcased his talent. He featured in Doctor Who as Ancelyn, a Knight of the Round Table, during Sylvester McCoy’s tenure as the Doctor.

He also appeared in Evil Dead 3: Army of Darkness and gained recognition from the second Gold Blend commercial campaign, which became widely popular. Colleagues remember him as charming, dashing, and full of a light-hearted twinkle, someone who carried his talent with grace and humility.

Marcus Gilbert: From Riders to Doctor Who

Marcus Gilbert’s influence went beyond his roles. He shared the screen with Lysette Anthony in Riders, and that connection blossomed into a close friendship later in life.

He was devoted to his family, survived by his two children, Maxi and Aaliya, from his 28-year marriage to Dr. Homaa Khan-Gilbert, who passed away in 2020. Weeks before his death, Marcus posted a touching tribute to his father and grandparents, reflecting on their adventurous spirit and the impact they had on his life.

Tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues alike. Many highlighted Marcus Gilbert’s warmth, humor, and generosity, saying he brought a special spark to every project he touched. His performances, from Riders to cult classics like Doctor Who, continue to resonate with audiences today.

Marcus Gilbert will be remembered as a talented actor, a loving father, and a genuinely charming presence in the world of film and television.