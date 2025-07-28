Marcus Morris Sr. Arrested on Felony Fraud Charge

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Former NBA star Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County, Florida, on a felony charge tied to issuing a check with insufficient funds, per Broward County Sheriff’s Office records.

The 35-year-old, a 13-year NBA veteran, faces allegations stemming from an out-of-state warrant, reportedly linked to an unpaid casino marker, a type of credit treated as a bad check in some jurisdictions.

Marcus Morris was detained while traveling with his family, according to a statement from his twin brother, Markieff Morris, posted on X. Authorities have not disclosed specifics about the warrant’s originating state or the exact nature of the alleged fraud. Morris is currently held without bond, and no court date has been announced as of Monday afternoon.

Markieff Morris, a former Los Angeles Lakers forward, took to X to downplay the incident, suggesting media outlets exaggerated the situation. “The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family,” he wrote. “When y’all hear the real story on this s**t man. Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow.” Similarly, the Morris twins’ agent, Yony Noy, dismissed fraud allegations, stating, “This is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks.” Both hinted at forthcoming details to clarify the matter.

Morris’ NBA Journey

Drafted 14th overall by the Houston Rockets in 2011 out of the University of Kansas, Marcus Morris Sr. carved out a solid NBA career, playing for eight teams, including the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers. His standout season came in 2019–20 with the Knicks, where he averaged 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 43 games before a trade to the Clippers. Most recently, Morris was waived by the Knicks after a 2024 training camp deal. Off the court, he’s ventured into media, appearing as a guest analyst on ESPN’s First Take and Get Up.

Past Legal Troubles

This isn’t Morris’ first legal issue. In 2012, while at Kansas, he entered a diversion program after a misdemeanor battery charge for an altercation at a bar. In 2015, he and Markieff were acquitted of aggravated assault charges in Arizona related to an alleged attack on a former mentor. These incidents have occasionally overshadowed his on-court achievements.