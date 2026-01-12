‘Mardaani 3’ trailer: Rani Mukerji battles time to rescue 93 missing girls

Rani Mukerji is back in her hard-hitting cop avatar!

On Monday, January 12, Yash Raj Films unveiled the gripping trailer of Mardaani 3, reigniting excitement around one of Hindi cinema’s most powerful female-led franchises.

The 3 minute 16 seconds long trailer promises a darker, more intense chapter in the journey of ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy.

The trailer follows Shivani as she investigates the sudden disappearance of 93 young girls over a span of just three months.

As the case unfolds, the trailer reveals a chilling twist. This time, the mastermind behind the crimes is a woman. Known as Amma, the ruthless beggar mafia queen is portrayed by Mallika Prasad, marking a rare female antagonist in the franchise.

The abducted girls, all between the ages of eight and 11, appear to be part of a larger and more sinister plan, pushing Shivani into a race against time.

Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions, praising both Mukerji’s striking screen presence and Mallika Prasad’s fierce look.

“It is not a horror movie, but I still felt scared,” one wrote,

While, another added, “Rani ma’am & Mallika ma’am brilliance on screen.”

“My real hero Shivani Shivaji Roy is back. Queen is back to hunt,” added a third.

Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in YRF’s Mardaani franchise.

Mardaani 3 – which was earlier scheduled to release on February 27 – will now hit theatres on January 30, 2026.