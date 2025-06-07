Six of a family dead in Mardan cylinder blast

MARDAN: A tragic gas cylinder explosion in Irum Colony, Mardan, late night collapsed the roof of a two-storey house, killing six family members and injuring two others, ARY News reported.

As per details, the blast, which occurred around midnight, flattened the upper structure of the residence.

Among the deceased were a husband, wife, and four other family members. Rescue officials promptly arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment and identification.

Earlier, eight members of a family were injured in a roof collapse incident, in the limits of Dijkot police station.

Police said the incident took place at Chak No. 271-RB where roof of a dilapidated house collapsed, leaving injured to Muhammad Akram, his wife Saadia (35), their two sons- Israr (10) and Waseem (18), three daughters- Asma Akram (12), Noor Fatima (8), Kashaf Akram (4) and a guest Robina Riaz (35) after being buried under the debris.

In a separate incident, aight children were injured when the plaster on the roof of Government Primary School in Muhammad Rahim Malokhani village collapsed in Tando Adam.

According to reports, the injured children included Bano, Saira, Shoaib, Bhambho, Saiyan, Balm, and Kausar.

The teachers and local residents took them to various private hospitals for treatment on their own. Shoaib, Saira, and Kausar are in a serious condition. The incident occurred due to the dilapidated state of the school.