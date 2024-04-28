Two cops martyred in Mardan Railway Station firing

MARDAN: A firing exchange occurred between the Railway Police and porters at Mardan Railway Station resulting in the martyrdom of two police constables and injuring one, ARY News reported on Sunday,

As per details, four porters were also injured in the exchange of fire, and several others were arrested.

According to police, the incident took place due to a dispute over the lease at the railway station. The railway authorities had sealed the mall yesterday, leading to tensions between the two groups.

Earlier, a Superintendent of Police (SP) Ijaz Khan was martyred while three other officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Mardan’s Zada Mata area, police said.

The encounter erupted as law enforcement agencies engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists, leading to the martyrdom of SP Ijaz Khan.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman confirmed the incident, adding that the brave SP fell victim to the terrorists’ indiscriminate firing.

The injured officials, including the DSP, were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

During the operation police forces retaliated against the terrorists, resulting in the neutralization of two wanted militants.