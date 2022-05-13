MardanJalsa: Imran Khan reiterates call for early elections

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he himself and Shaukat Tarin warned the ‘Neutrals’ about the ‘conspiracy’ against his government, ARY News reported on Friday

Imran Khan, while addressing a massive public gathering in Mardan today, said that he is calling everyone to join Islamabad march for a revolution but not for politics.

Imran Khan has demanded the incumbent government to immediately unveil the date of general elections in the country.

Khan invited people from all walks of life and age groups below 70 years to participate in the upcoming PTI public gathering in Islamabad.

The PTI chairman said that he is giving a clear message to the gang of thieves including the one who is sitting in London that the nation will choose the leadership of Pakistan but not by the convicted and absconding dacoit.

“It is a decisive phase for Pakistan as we have to get real independence of Pakistan from the US slaves, dacoits and the three stooges including Sharifs, Zardari and Diesel.”

Imran Khan warned the present government that the tsunami of people will wipe out everything in Islamabad if the schedule of general elections is not announced at the earliest.

