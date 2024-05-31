Margalla Hills: Three held on suspicion of igniting forest fires

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced the arrest of three individuals suspected of starting forest fires in Margalla Hills, where dousing efforts were underway on Friday, ARY News reported on Friday.

Taking to X, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa confirmed the development and said: “We will ensure all those responsible are held accountable. We are committed to protect our beautiful hills at any cost,” he asserted.

According to CDA spokesman, the fire broke out in Kalingar Valley, Margalla Hills this morning. The authority’s environment wing caught the three men involved in fire incidents from a point where fire had been raging earlier today.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, was on-site to review the fire extinguishing efforts, which involve firefighters and helicopters working tirelessly to control the spread of the fire.

“Precautions have been taken to keep the fire confined and prevent it from reaching residential areas,” DC said, adding that the arrested suspects are currently being interrogated to determine their involvement.

Additionally, cases have been registered against 15 individuals suspected of starting a fire two days ago. “More arrests are expected in the coming days as we continue our investigation,” Memon said.

The Margalla Hills National Park is spread over 12,605 hectares and falls under the jurisdiction of two organisations – the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

The renowned hills face several fire incidents every year, with 15 such cases occurring only on Tuesday, which were then doused after an almost eight-hour-long operation.

Suspecting human involvement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered an inquiry and directed for the registration of an FIR over the fire incidents.

Earlier in the day, a fresh fire erupted near Kalenjar village, Margalla Hills due to a severe heatwave. Smoke was seen billowing from Margalla Hills in video captured by citizens, who expressed concerns about saving wildlife.