Margalla nullahs flood Islamabad localities after rainfall

ISLAMABAD: The raging nullahs from Margalla hills after the rainfall have become a difficult challenge for the residents in various localities.

The rain drains passing through Chak Shahzad and Park Road are overflowing after heavy rains that have piled up feet’ deep water in the area. The rainwater has submerged localities and entered in homes.

After heavy downpour, New Chattha Bakhtawar area seems as a pond as several houses and streets drowned under the water.

The residents of locality’s streets 5,6,7,8,9,10 and 11 have severely suffered from the knee-deep rainwater.

The CDA and the NDMA have initiated a relief and rescue operation in the area.