Interior Minister of Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the site of the Margalla Road -Motorway extension project and inspected ongoing construction activities.

During the visit, he was given a detailed briefing on various components of the project.

Work has officially begun on a major infrastructure project aimed at providing citizens with a faster and more convenient route, as Margalla Road is set to be directly linked to the Motorway under a new mega development initiative.

According to officials, the 2.7-kilometre-long project will feature a three-lane road on both sides, along with a two-lane service road. The plan also includes an interchange on GT Road, two underpasses, and a bridge to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed authorities to ensure that the Sangjani Interchange on GT Road—part of the project—is completed by July 31. He emphasised that the new link will provide an alternative, faster, and more accessible route between Islamabad and the Motorway, significantly reducing traffic congestion and travel time.

“All resources must be utilized to complete the project within the stipulated time,” the Interior Minister instructed, adding that quality, transparency, and speed are being ensured in every government project. Providing citizens with improved and faster travel facilities, he said, is the government’s top priority.

During the briefing, it was revealed that the project is expected to be completed by December 2026, while the remaining 2.5-kilometre section will be executed by the Punjab government.

Chairman CDA, IG Islamabad Police, DC Islamabad, and other relevant officials were also present during the visit.