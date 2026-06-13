Margaret Kerry, original Tinker Bell model, dies: Cause of death revealed

NORTH CAROLINA: Margaret Kerry, the woman who helped bring Disney’s beloved Tinker Bell to life, has passed away at the age of 97.

Kerry’s family announced that she passed away Thursday, June 11, in North Carolina surrounded by loved ones after what they described as a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Her death comes less than a month after the passing of her husband, Robert Boeke, whom she reunited with decades after their first romance.

Kerry played a key role in shaping one of Disney’s most recognisable characters for 1953’s Peter Pan.

Working alongside legendary animator Marc Davis, she spent months performing movements that artists later translated into animation by hand.

Reflecting on the experience in a 2025 interview with Woman’s World, the former dancer also explained the painstaking animation process behind the classic film.

“At that time, they didn’t have electronics. Everything was done by hand,” Kerry said.

Her family remembered her as someone who lived an extraordinary life and remained grateful for the people she met along the way. Honouring her Peter Pan legacy, they left fans with one final message:

“And remember, on any given night, look up into the night sky and search for that ‘Second Star to the Right.’ Upon closer look, you might just notice that star shining a little brighter in Margaret’s honor.”