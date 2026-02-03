Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner to star in cult horror remake

Margaret Qualley, a Golden Globe nominee, and Callum Turner, a BAFTA contender, are reportedly in talks to star in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming remake of the 1981 cult classic horror film Possession. While character details remain under wraps, it was initially reported over a year ago that Robert Pattinson was set to feature in the adaptation; however, the production is now moving forward with Turner.

Amid rumours that Turner is a fan favourite to play the next James Bond, the actor has recently been in the spotlight due to his relationship with singer Dua Lipa. He is now poised to take the lead in this Paramount project, though he is also allegedly competing with Jacob Elordi for a role in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

The casting process may take time to finalise, as both Qualley and Turner are considered highly sought-after talents perfectly suited for the project.

Both actors have busy schedules ahead. Margaret Qualley is set to star alongside Glen Powell in the comedic thriller How to Make a Killing. Meanwhile, Turner recently starred with Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller in the A24 film Eternity. His upcoming projects include the Universal Pictures film One Night Only, arriving in theatres on August 7, 2026, and the satirical thriller Rosebush Pruning alongside Elle Fanning.