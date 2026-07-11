Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff shut down viral reports

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff made headlines following the actress’s absence from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Later, significant changes on the 31-year-old actress’s social media accounts sparked controversy, leading fans and outlets to question whether the couple was still together. A number of outlets subsequently claimed that the two had separated. The speculation intensified when fans noticed she had started removing posts that mentioned the performer, a move initially interpreted as an attempt to handle the rumors on her own.

However, a representative for The Substance star has now spoken out to address the specific narratives surrounding their breakup. In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, the spokesperson called the rumors regarding the reasons for their split “categorically untrue.”

“There are no trust issues… infidelity, or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship,” the statement emphasized. The representative added that there are only “two people in this marriage” and that the two still “share profound love and care for one another.”

The spokesperson also criticized the reports covering the breakup for disseminating false information, stating that the anonymous sources commenting on the relationship do not actually know the couple. Through their representative, the couple has asked for privacy.