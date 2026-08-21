Margaret Qualley has made a striking statement on the red carpet at the world premiere of her new film The Dog Stars in London.

The 31-year-old Emmy-nominated actress attended the premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Thursday, August 20, turning heads with an unconventional Chanel look that gave the appearance of going nearly barefoot.

Qualley paired a black Chanel dress covered in bohemian fringe with a pair of the fashion house’s unusual soleless sandals. The barely-there footwear featured only a low block heel and two ankle straps, leaving most of her feet exposed.

The distinctive sandals debuted in April as part of designer Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel Cruise collection.

Qualley has been a longtime Chanel ambassador and frequently wears the French luxury brand for major public appearances. She also wore Chanel for her 2023 wedding to musician Jack Antonoff. The couple separated in July after three years of marriage.

At the London premiere, Qualley was joined by her The Dog Stars co-stars Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin.

Directed by [the film’s director], The Dog Stars is set in a harsh post-apocalyptic world. The story follows Hig, played by Elordi, a young pilot who lives in an isolated homestead with Bangley, a military survivalist portrayed by Brolin.

The Dog Stars is scheduled to hit theaters on August 28.