Margot Robbie appreciates Charlie XCX for sound track

Margot Robbie appreciated Charlie XCX for her efforts in the soundtrack of the upcoming movie, “Wuthering Heights”.

The movie is based on Emily Bronte’s 1847 novel and is scheduled to be released on February 13, a day before Valentine’s Day. The movie stars characters Margot as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff.

Charli, who had major success with her album Brat in 2024, has returned to creating music with the soundtrack of the period drama.

Speaking of the album, Margot said Charli absolutely picked the filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s vision. “Charli’s soundtrack just took this film to another level, and it was like she was so in sync with Emerald, her vision, and what she was bringing as an artist”.

She added, “It just was so symbiotic. I think when you watch it, you’ll be like, ‘Oh wow, what a pairing’”. The full album is scheduled to be released on the same day as the movie’s global release.

For now, 3 out of the 12 tracks have been released to the public. The movie premieres on February 13.