Margot Robbie debuts blunt bob and bangs at Paris Fashion Week

Margot Robbie surprised fans with a striking new hairstyle as she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week, debuting a blunt bob with bangs at the Chanel women’s ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show on Monday, March 9.

The 35-year-old actress traded her long blonde locks for a shorter, edgy cut that fell just above her collarbones. Her new hairstyle featured a tousled blunt bob paired with eyebrow-skimming bangs, while maintaining her signature blonde color with subtle golden highlights.

Robbie paired the fresh look with a simple yet chic outfit. She wore a sheer white scoop-neck tank layered over a coordinating bralette, styled with loose, baggy denim trousers that draped over her shoes. Two-toned tan and black heels completed the ensemble.

Keeping accessories minimal, the actress carried a gray bag with a silver chain strap and held a scarf in hand. She skipped most jewelry, opting only for small hoop earrings that peeked out beneath her new bob. Her makeup remained natural, finished with a soft blush-toned lip.

Margot Robbie’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week comes as she continues the press tour for Wuthering Heights, where she stars as Catherine Earnshaw alongside Jacob Elordi. Throughout the tour, the actress has embraced gothic-inspired fashion that reflects the 18th-century setting of the film.