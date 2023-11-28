Margot Robbie gives an update on ‘Barbie’ sequel

Australian actor-producer Margot Robbie of the biggest hit of the year, ‘Barbie’, shared a major update regarding the sequel.

The millions of fans across the globe, anticipating a part 2 of the wildly popular ‘Barbie’, are in for a disappointment, as the producer and lead actor of the film, Margot Robbie says there is no sequel for the Box Office juggernaut on the cards.

While fans have been anticipating a three-film series of ‘Barbie’ ever since its release earlier this year, Robbie clarified that the trilogy was never a part of the original plan, and makers wanted to put in everything in the first and only instalment itself.

“Original films can still hit huge at the box office, it doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake. It can be totally original. It can still be big given the big budget to do that,” she explained.

It is pertinent to note here that director Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie‘ emerged as the No.1 movie of the year upon its release with Christopher Nolan’s biographical war drama ‘Oppenheimer’ in July this year.

In a month and a half theatrical run, the live-action adaptation of Mattel’s iconic doll, starring Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as stereotypical Barbie and Ken along with an ensemble supporting cast, grossed $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

With the feat, the film which was released as a part of the internet phenomenon ‘Barbenheimer’, also became the first solo female-directed film to collect a billion dollars at the ticket counters.

