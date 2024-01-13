Margot Robbie shocks fans with latest announcement

Hollywood actress Margot Robbie is going on hiatus following the resounding success of her latest outing ‘Barbie.’

Margot Robbie, who plays ‘Barbie‘ in Greta Gerwig’s film, said she is stepping away from acting in an interview with the US lifestyle news outlet Deadline. According to her, the actress said she is doing so as “everybody probably being sick of the sight of her.”

“This is the longest I haven’t acted on a set because we finished Barbie in October of 2022,” she was quoted saying in entertainment news agency IGN’s report. “So, it’s already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than Covid, that’s the first time that’s ever happened.

“I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while. Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’ I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away.”

Margot Robbie added that she is not diving straight into the planned ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel as well.

“That’s still in development. Word got out about that; we didn’t release anything because it’s way too soon, to be honest. Whether it winds up being the next thing, I don’t know. I don’t think so. It’s a pretty big project to put together, and there are certain logistical things that we have to time it around,” she said.

