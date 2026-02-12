Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber light up Aussie premiere of ‘Wuthering Heights’

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi brought star power and gothic glamour to Sydney on Thursday night as they attended the Australian premiere of Wuthering Heights at the State Theatre.

The Barbie star ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped onto the red carpet in a breathtaking off shoulder ivory gown. The flowing ensemble featured a structured boned corset bodice that cinched her waist, paired with sheer tulle sleeves and a mermaid style skirt layered in delicate fabric that moved elegantly with every step.

The romantic silhouette offered a modern nod to the dark, gothic themes of the classic Emily Brontë tale.

She styled her golden blonde hair in soft, tousled waves swept back from her face, while her luminous makeup enhanced her natural glow. A delicate choker necklace added a refined finishing touch to the ethereal look.

Standing alongside her, Elordi, 28, cut a sharp figure in a tailored navy suit paired with crisp white dress shoes. With neatly styled hair and understated styling, the Australian actor provided a sleek and classic contrast to Robbie’s dramatic red carpet moment.

Also in attendance was US model Hailey Bieber, who embraced the gothic mood in a daring black lace gown. The floor length dress featured sheer floral detailing, flared sleeves and a plunging neckline. She completed the look with loose brunette waves and strappy black heels.

In the new adaptation of Wuthering Heights, Robbie and Elordi portray the iconic tragic lovers Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. The film is set for release on February 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day.