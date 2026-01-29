Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi slay gothic look at ‘Wuthering Heights’ premiere

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi fully embraced gothic romance at Wuthering Heights premiere! The pair stepped out to attend the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights on Wednesday night, January 28.

The Australian actress commanded attention on the red carpet in a dramatic crimson and black gown that echoed the dark intensity of her character, Catherine Earnshaw.

Robbie, who stars in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of the Emily Brontë classic, wore a sheer strapless black lace bodice paired with a voluminous skirt that faded from deep black into rich shades of red.

She completed the look with an elegant updo and a romantic pendant choker, rocking an old-world aesthetic that has defined her press tour so far.

Her new appearance added another look in her ongoing method-dressing diary, which has seen her channel the spirit of the 19th-century novel through fashion.

Standing beside her, Jacob Elordi – who portrays the brooding Heathcliff – kept things sleek and casual in an all-black ensemble. The actor layered a tailored jacket over a black shirt and trousers, finishing the look with a scarf draped at his neck and a structured cummerbund that added a refined edge.

Wuthering Heights, set for release on Valentine’s Day, stars Robbie and Elordi as one of literature’s most tortured love stories.