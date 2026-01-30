Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi reveal shocking on-set ritual for ‘Wuthering Heights’

Hollywood sweetheart Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi didn’t just play one of literature’s most intense romances on screen in Wuthering Heights. They were quietly pushed to live inside it off-screen.

The two Australian actors are starring opposite each other in Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte’s classic novel, and their connection has become one of the most talked-about parts of the film’s press run.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi revealed to TODAY that they bonded quickly.

During production, the actors discovered something unusual waiting for them in their dressing rooms. Emerald Fennell had turned each space into a personal shrine. Margot Robbie walked into a room dedicated entirely to Jacob Elordi.

Jacob Elordi, meanwhile, found himself surrounded by images and mementos of Margot Robbie. Candles, hair, photos.

The formula worked wonders.

Margot Robbie has explained that the intention was simple: remove any emotional distance between Heathcliff and Catherine. The intensity of the setup forced both actors to lean fully into the romance, not as a performance. From that point on, they kept trying to match the emotional level set for them.

That closeness carried through the shoot. Margot Robbie has spoken openly about how quickly she and Jacob Elordi became inseparable during filming, the kind of creative dependence that sometimes happens when actors trust each other completely.

Jacob Elordi has described it as a shared obsession, shaped by long days on set and a deep respect for Margot Robbie’s craft.

For Jacob Elordi, working alongside Margot Robbie carried personal meaning. He grew up watching her early work in Australian television before she became a global star. Seeing her transition from Neighbours to The Wolf of Wall Street was, for him, a defining moment, proof that someone from home could break through on the biggest stage.

Now, both Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi find themselves as Oscar-nominated actors, leading a major Hollywood production together. They’ve both acknowledged how surreal that still feels. Two Australians, far from where they started, bringing a 19th-century love story to life in the middle of modern Hollywood.

Wuthering Heights arrives in cinemas on February 13, but long before its release, the story behind the scenes has already taken on a life of its own, complete with shrines, intensity, and a partnership that clearly left a mark on both Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.