Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi’s bond raises eyebrows

In the highly anticipated cinematic adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, Jacob Elordi stars as Heathcliff alongside Margot Robbie as Catherine. As the film prepares for its theatrical release next month, both leads have candidly shared their experiences working together during the promotional campaign.

Margot Robbie spoke warmly of her co-star, admitting she became almost “codependent” with Elordi on set, noting that he was a constant, supportive presence. Director Emerald Fennell even acknowledged this intense dynamic, jokingly mentioning that she occasionally had to ask Robbie to give Elordi space, as the actress felt “unnerved” or “lost” when he wasn’t watching her perform. Elordi returned the sentiment, praising Margot Robbie as an “elite actor” and describing their working relationship as a “mutual obsession.”

Despite the chemistry, Elordi’s casting has faced some fan criticism, as Heathcliff is traditionally portrayed with a much darker complexion and “foreign” appearance in the novel. According to The Independent, Margot Robbie defended the choice, urging viewers to watch the film before passing judgment.

The pair’s high praise for one another has led some fans to speculate about their personal relationship, though their private lives tell a different story. Margot Robbie and her husband, British producer and assistant director Tom Ackerley, welcomed their first child—a son—in October 2024. Meanwhile, 28-year-old Jacob Elordi is reportedly single following his split from influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli late last year. Elordi’s high-profile dating history includes past relationships with Joey King, Zendaya, and Kaia Gerber.