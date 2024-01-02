When Blake Lively, Amber Heard lost THIS film to newbie Margot Robbie

Do you know? A then-emerging Margot Robbie once outdid established actors like Blake Lively and Amber Heard to bag her breakthrough film role.

Becoming Martin Scorsese’s heroine in the biographical black comedy, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, opposite Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio was undoubtedly a turning point in the career of Australian actor Margot Robbie.

But did you know that the ‘Barbie’ star was not the only one running for the coveted role of Naomi Lapaglia? Reportedly, better-established actors than Robbie at that time, like ‘Gossip Girl’ alum Blake Lively and the DC star Amber Heard were among the top contenders, however, they lost the role to a two-film-old actor due to one particular trait of hers that impressed the veteran filmmaker.

As per the different reports from foreign-based magazines, the constant improvisations that Robbie brought to Naomi Lapaglia were what won her the vote from Scorsese.

According to the reported details, she was to argue with DiCaprio in a scene, but she went a notch ahead and hit the ‘Titanic’ star in his face, a move she regretted later and thought could backfire.

However, the filmmaker was pleasantly stunned by the improvisation and it proved to everyone in the crew that the specific role was penned for Robbie and only she could do justice to it.

Based on the same-titled memoir of Jordan Belfort, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ received widespread critical acclaim along with some moral censure upon its release. The title bagged several nods across prestigious award ceremonies, including five Oscar nominations.

