Margot Robbie paints town red in velvet Chanel gown at Wuthering Heights Paris premiere

Margot Robbie is heating up Paris with her sizzling fashion sense!

The Barbie actress delivered a showstopping fashion moment at Wuthering Heights premier in Paris on Monday, February 2. She stepped out in not one but two striking looks during the film’s red carpet event at Le Grand Rex.

For the Paris premiere, Robbie paid homage to the film’s Georgian era influences with a dramatic red velvet Chanel gown featuring a sweeping train. The structured corset bodice highlighted her silhouette, while the voluminous skirt fell elegantly to reveal a contrasting white underlayer. She completed the look with a choker necklace adorned with 100 carats of champagne diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz.

Margot Robbie stars opposite Jacob Elordi in the upcoming romantic drama, in which the pair portray Catherine and Heathcliff. The film is loosely inspired by Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel and marks the latest collaboration between Elordi and director Emerald Fennell.

Jacob, meanwhile, looked dapper in a brown suit and shirt. The duo showed no signs of tiredness as they continued the promotional tour for the film, after being in Los Angeles.

The new movie is written and directed by Emerald Fennell, who directed Jacob in 2023’s Saltburn.

Wuthering Heights will be released just in time for Valentine’s Day, on February 13, 2026.