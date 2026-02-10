Margot Robbie reveals offensive gift she received from male actor early in career

Margot Robbie has revealed one of the worst gifts she’s ever received!

In a candid interview with musician Charli XCX for Complex, the 35-year-old Australian actress recounted receiving a book from a male actor early in her career that suggested she should “eat less.”

The Barbie actress shared that she recieved “Why French Women Don’t Get Fat by Mireille Guiliano”, a lifestyle guide published in 2007.

“Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book called Why French Women Don’t Get Fat, and it was essentially a book telling you to eat less,” said Robbie. Her immediate reaction was blunt: “I was like, ‘Whoa, f— you, dude.’

Margot Robbie did not reveal the identity of the actor, noting only that it happened “really back in the day” and adding, “I have no idea where he would even be now.”

Turning to the camera, Charli quipped, “Your career’s over, babe.”

“He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight. I was like, ‘Wow,’ ” Robbie added with a laugh.

Charlie went on to share the worst gift she’d received was “a small jar of one of my fan’s mother’s ashes.”

“It was a jar on a necklace. I just didn’t quite know what to do with it … I don’t know where it is now,” she shared.

The lighthearted interview came ahead of Robbie’s upcoming film Wuthering Heights which is set to release on February 13.