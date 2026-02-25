Margot Robbie reveals what she values most over critical approval

Margot Robbie is making it clear that when she steps onto a movie set, there is one audience she has in mind and it is not film critics.

During a recent video interview with Vogue Australia alongside her Wuthering Heights co star Jacob Elordi, moderated by fellow Australian actor Joel Edgerton, Robbie opened up about how she approaches filmmaking and whose opinions matter most to her.

“I consider audience always. I’ve never, ever been on set and thought, ‘What are the critics going to think of this?’” Robbie told Egerton. “I’m like, ‘What’s an audience going to feel right now? What’s their emotional response going to be?’ I believe you should make movies for the people who are going to buy tickets to see the movies. It’s as simple as that.”

The Oscar nominee emphasized that creating an emotional experience for viewers is her top priority. Robbie also praised director Emerald Fennell, who helmed “Wuthering Heights,” for sharing that philosophy.

“I love working with Emerald [Fennell] because she always prioritizes an emotional experience over a heady idea. She’s very smart. She’s got great ideas, but she’ll let a cool idea fall by the wayside to offer the option that’s going to be most exciting for the audience. I really appreciate that about her,” she added.

Emerald Fennell’s previous films, Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, sparked strong reactions from viewers, much like Wuthering Heights, which opened at the top of the domestic box office despite polarizing responses. Margot Robbie has produced all three of Fennell’s features.