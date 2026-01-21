Margot Robbie says she felt ‘lost’ without 'Wuthering Heights' co-star Jacob Elordi

Margot Robbie has opened up about the intense bond she formed with Jacob Elordi while filming Wuthering Heights.

During a recent cast interview, the Barbie star reflected on working with Elordi, admitting she felt “lost” whenever he was not around on set.

The 350yera-old actress described how quickly their connection developed while portraying Catherine and Heathcliff in director Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel.

“I’m so codependent with people I work with and I love everyone so much and I’m always that person who’s so devastated when a job’s over and I never want it to end,” said the Oscar nominee. “I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob too.”

Robbie also recalled how Elordi would quietly linger nearby during the early days of filming, closely observing her work in a way that mirrored Heathcliff’s watchful presence in the story.

“I don’t know if Emerald told you to do this or you did this, but I remember the first couple days on set, he would just be always in the vicinity where I was, but like in a corner, watching Cathy,” she shared.

“I didn’t tell him to do that,” quipped Fennell as the cast laughed. “I actually had to ask him to leave.”

By the third day of filming, continued Robbie, “I found myself starting to look around to see where he was.” When it turned out Elordi wasn’t watching, “I was really unnerved and unmoored. And I felt quite lost, like a kid without their blanket or something.”

Wuthering Heights, costarring Shazad Latif, Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, Charlotte Mellington and Owen Cooper, is co-produced by Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, the same company behind 2023’s Barbie and Saltburn.

The film is set to hi theatres on February 13.