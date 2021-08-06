Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johnsson’s lookalikes take TikTok by storm

TikTok seems to now be fit for magicians as we struggle to wrap our heads around the latest set of doppelgangers on the video-sharing app!

In what is perhaps the best Marvel and DC crossover on the app, TikTok user kate_johansson, a spitting image of Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, teamed up with user russian_harley_official, who bears a startling resemblance to none other than DC’s Harley Quinn Margot Robbie!

The duo’s video in which they’re seen cosplaying as Black Widow and Harley Quinn has taken not just TikTok but also Twitter by storm. Shared just two days ago, the video already boasts 6.5 million likes on TikTok!

no bc this is actually scary pic.twitter.com/Iakf108682 — k 👱🏾‍♀️ (@MEGTHEEDAYA) August 4, 2021

It has since made its way to Twitter as well, where a user shared it with the caption, “This is actually scary,” and we can’t agree more – the resemblance is almost eery! The Twitter post itself has already raked in 4.5 million views and close to 373k likes.

The video has left people shocked, with one user joking, “Margot and ScarJo watching this TikTok: Are they cloning us?”

Margot and ScarJo watching this tik tok: Are they cloning us??? pic.twitter.com/7AtvkwOc3A — Mar🍓 (@mar_please) August 5, 2021

Another asked, “You’re telling me that’s not Scarlet and Margot?”

What do you think of the resemblance? We think that both the users are dead ringers for Robbie and Johansson!