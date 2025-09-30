Margot Robbie's cancelled series dominates streaming charts after 14 years

Be it titular ‘Barbie’ or DC’s Harley Quinn, or her breakthrough ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ are some of the roles that Hollywood A-lister Margot Robbie is best remembered for; but among this long list, there is a forgotten performance by the actor, which has now gained viewers’ attention on the streaming platform, over 14 years after it first aired and was cancelled after just one season, due to low ratings.

ABC’s period fiction ‘Pan Am’, which starred Margot Robbie in one of her least remembered roles as Laura Cameron, a newly-trained stewardess of the plane, has landed on American streaming platform AMC+, and the numbers suggest that U.S.-based viewers are quite enjoying the 14-episodic only season of the series, years after it was first aired in 2011-12.

Per the figures quoted by a rating platform, the show reached the number 5 spot on the streaming platform’s top 10 on Saturday, September 27, whereas, most recently, on Monday, it was at number 10.

Besides Robbie, Jack Orman’s ‘Pan Am’, about the aircraft pilots and stewardesses of the fictional Clipper Majestic, also starred Christina Ricci, Michael Mosley, Karine Vanasse, Mike Vogel and Kelli Garner in the cast.