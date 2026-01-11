Margot Robbie shares career-defining role

Margot Robbie recently spoke candidly about the film that defined her on-screen persona and solidified her confidence as a performer. Among her many successful projects, the 2017 film I, Tonya provided her with a newfound sense of self-assurance.

The movie follows the life of Tonya Harding, a controversial figure skater best remembered for her connection to the 1994 attack on competitor Nancy Kerrigan. In an interview with Refinery29, the Barbie actress discussed her rigorous preparation for the role.

“I did like four or five months of training, five days a week, four hours a day. It was a lot. […] I was face-planting until I could really wrap my head around the topic,” she said. The Suicide Squad star added, “I quickly discovered that it was a brutal sport and incredibly difficult. I trained for ages, and after a while, I started making progress, and it became really fun. I really love it.”

In another interview with Deadline, Robbie explained how she identified with the character: “With Tonya, I focused on the fact she was an athlete and the ultimate underdog. I found that very easy to get behind. I love watching gangster films, which are essentially variations on the underdog rising to the top. 4There’s something there that you can really get behind.”

The Oscar nominee continued by noting that her deep dive into Harding’s biography allowed her to represent a woman who had been misunderstood for years, adding significant depth to the performance. Through the work required to bring the character to life, Robbie became fully aware of her own potential as a lead actress.

Robbie will next appear on screen in the highly anticipated adaptation of Wuthering Heights, scheduled for release on February 14.