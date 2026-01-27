Margot Robbie stuns in dramatic lace look for promoting ‘Wuthering Heights’

Margot Robbie once again proved her fashion sense as she stepped out in a dramatic look inspired by her latest film role while arriving for Jimmy Kimmel Live in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old actress – who stars as Catherine Earnshaw in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights – turned heads in a striking black sheer lace dress that echoed the gothic romance of the classic novel.

Margot paired the leggy ensemble with towering heels, dark sunglasses and dangling silver earrings, while wearing her blonde hair in soft, polished waves.

Robbie appeared on the late-night show to promote the film, in which she stars opposite Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff.

During the interview, the actress spoke candidly and playfully about the on-screen chemistry between the two leads, revealing that their version of the story features far more intimacy than Emily Brontë’s original novel.

The actress also discussed the decision to release the film on Valentine’s Day, calling the timing a deliberate choice.

“I would say like going with a group of girlfriends and having a couple of drinks, that’s gonna be a fun night out,” added the Barbie actress – who is married to film producer Tom Ackerley.

Wuthering Heights is set to hit theaters February 13.