Margot Robbie Champions Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in 'Wuthering Heights' Adaptation Amid Casting Controversy

Los Angeles, CA – December 5, 2025 – Margot Robbie, the acclaimed Australian actress known for her powerhouse performances in films like Barbie and The Wolf of Wall Street, has stepped up to defend the bold casting choice for the upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation.

In a recent interview, Robbie addressed the growing backlash surrounding Jacob Elordi’s portrayal of the brooding anti-hero Heathcliff, insisting that fans will ultimately be thrilled with his interpretation. “Jacob Elordi is Heathcliff. Just wait. Trust me, you’ll be happy,” Robbie declared, urging skeptics to reserve judgment until the film hits screens.

The controversy erupted shortly after the announcement that Elordi, fresh off his roles in Euphoria and Saltburn, would take on the iconic role in Emerald Fennell’s highly anticipated reimagining of Emily Brontë’s timeless gothic romance, Wuthering Heights. Critics and fans alike have questioned the decision, pointing to Heathcliff’s canonical description as a dark-skinned orphan of ambiguous origins—often interpreted as having Romani or mixed-race heritage in adaptations. Elordi’s Australian background and lighter complexion have sparked debates on social media about whitewashing and representation in classic literature retellings.

Despite acknowledging the validity of these concerns, Robbie expressed full confidence in the project’s vision. “I get why there’s backlash,” she admitted, empathizing with those feeling overlooked by the casting. “But this Wuthering Heights is going to blow you away. It’s faithful to the spirit of the book while pushing boundaries in ways that honor Brontë’s raw passion and complexity.” As a producer on the film through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, Robbie has been deeply involved in the development, teasing that Fennell’s direction will deliver a visually stunning and emotionally charged take on the moors-set tale of love, revenge, and obsession.

Wuthering Heights, first published in 1847, remains one of literature’s most enduring stories, with Heathcliff’s tormented soul at its dark heart. Past adaptations, including the 1939 classic starring Laurence Olivier and the 1992 version with Ralph Fiennes, have grappled with the character’s enigmatic ethnicity. Robbie’s endorsement highlights Hollywood’s ongoing evolution in adapting literary giants, balancing reverence for source material with modern sensibilities.

Elordi, 28, has yet to comment directly on the uproar but shared a cryptic Instagram post last week featuring a windswept Yorkshire landscape, captioned simply: “On the edge of the moor.” Co-starring alongside rising talents like Florence Pugh as Catherine Earnshaw, the film is slated for a 2026 release, promising to reignite discussions on Wuthering Heights for a new generation.

Fans of Margot Robbie and classic adaptations are already buzzing, with searches for “Margot Robbie Wuthering Heights” surging 150% in the past week. Will Elordi’s Heathcliff win over detractors? As Robbie puts it, trust her—you’ll be happy you did.