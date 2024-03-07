Mari Jalbani killings: DIG submits interim report in SHC

KARACHI: DIG Benazirabad on submitted interim report on Sakrand killings in the Sindh High Court on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The high court bench comprises of Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto hearing the plea about arrest of the accused of killings in Mari Jalbani village last year.

Police trying to search for culprits of the incident. The accused will be determined after review of call records and geo-fencing, the DIG said.

Sindh’s Prosecutor General Faiz Shah argued that the plea on the killings has become infructuous. “The petition was filed for judicial commission, chargesheet has been submitted in anti-terrorism court,” he said.

The court rejected the prosecutor general’s plea.

Hyder Imam Advocate said that the Rangers have given its comments but “We were not provided its copy”.

The court ordered the prosecution to provide copy of the comments to defence lawyers.

The court resented over a plea seeking exemption of DIG from appearing in the case hearing. “DIG’s appearance in court affects police work,” government counsel argued.

“Police has to conduct investigation and inform the court,” Justice Phulpoto said. “If the DIG will not come, the IG would have to attend”, bench said. “We will summon any person, if required for justice,” court stressed.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till March 28 after government counsels’ request for time.

The bench hearing a petition seeking judicial inquiry and arrest of culprits of killings in Mari Jalbani village near Sakrand.

Four villagers were killed and scores of others including women were injured in the firing incident in the village in Nawabshah district.

The petition, filed by Advocate Tahmasp Rasheed Razvi, had pleaded to the court to appoint a high court judge to oversee the investigation, aiming to ensure transparency and impartiality in the proceedings.

Four men were shot dead and at least five others including women sustained injuries in a raid by the law enforcement agencies in Mari Jalbani village on September 28 last year.